As of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, only Apple TV and HomePod are supported as HomeKit hubs, not iPads, which were previously supported.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple has traditionally allowed HomePod, Apple TV, and iPad devices to serve as home hubs. With the release of iOS and iPadOS 16 this year, however, iPads will no longer be supported as home hubs. Apple’s website indicates that the new Home app and associated features in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 require a home hub, including sharing a home and receiving Home notifications. In conjunction with this, Apple is also clarifying what counts as a home hub, saying: “Only Apple TV and HomePod are supported as home hubs.” This means, in order to use HomeKit features like control while out of your home, sharing Home access, and setting up automations, you’ll need to have a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV on your home network.

I just noticed this little tidbit in the footnotes for iOS 16, iPad’s are no longer Home Hubs from iPadOS 16, in my home app the only iPad that shows is my iPad mini which is still on iOS 15. You now need a HomePod or Apple TV if you require a home hub @followhomekit pic.twitter.com/DYq5THN63N — Tech Crtr (@techcrtr) June 8, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: iPad never really fit the bill for a HomeKit hub that is meant to always be powered on and connected to the internet (like HomePods and Apple TV units).

We imagine that if Apple ever took another stab at AirPort, such devices would also be supported as HomeKit hubs.

