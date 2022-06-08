Apple’s iOS 16 is compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or newer

Apple’s iOS 16 device compatibility list excludes iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and, of course, even earlier iPhones. The 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus were released on September 16, 2016 and featured the Apple A10 Fusion. The iPhone 7 contained 2GB LPDDR4 RAM and the iPhone 7 Plus featured 3GB LPDDR4 RAM.

The iOS 16-compatible iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were released on September 22, 2017. Those phones are powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic and featured 2GB and 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, respectively.

Apple’s iOS 16 is expected to be released in fall 2022.

Apple’s iOS 16 is compatible with these devices:

• iPhone 13 Pro Max

• iPhone 13 Pro

• iPhone 13

• iPhone 13 mini

• iPhone 12 Pro Max

• iPhone 12 Pro

• iPhone 12

• iPhone 12 mini

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XR

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 8

• iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

MacDailyNews Take: Upon public release, Apple’s iOS 16 mobile operating system will support devices up to five years old – an eternity in tech time. If you want to run Apple’s latest, most modern iOS version, and you have an iPhone 7,iPhone 7 Plus, or older, you should upgrade your iPhone.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.