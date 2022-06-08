Apple TV+ releases trailer for limited drama series ‘Black Bird’ starring Ray Liotta

Apple today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated limited drama series “Black Bird,” a gritty, suspenseful psychological thriller developed and executive produced by acclaimed bestselling author Dennis Lehane. “Black Bird” stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall, Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller, Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley, and Ray Liotta as Jimmy Keene’s father, Big Jim Keene.

The six-episode series premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 5, 2022.

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

The series is adapted from the true crime memoir “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

“Black Bird” is developed, written and executive produced by Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam, who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the book’s author Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.

MacDailyNews Take: One of Ray Liotta’s last works.

Ray Liotta, ‘GoodFellas’ and Apple TV+ ‘Black Bird’ star, dead at 67 https://t.co/oqyVZVJKlF — MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) May 26, 2022

