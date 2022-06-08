Apple’s Safari tops North America mobile browser market with 50% share

According to Bankless Times’ analysis, Apple’s Safari Browser commands the North American mobile browser market with a market share of 50%. Its closest challenger Google Chrome holds 43.91%.

Elizabeth Kerr for Bankless Times:

Several other players are trying to get a piece of this pie, including Samsung Internet, which has a market share of 3.94%. Meanwhile, Firefox has a 1.22% share, while Opera and Edge have 0.45% and 0.23%, respectively. “Safari has earned this dominance by keeping up with the evolution of the internet,” says Jonathan Merry, BanklessTimes’ CEO. He continued, “The browser has adapted itself to meet changing user demands and expectations. It has several stand-out features that endear it to many users.”

Safari is one of the most secure browsers available today. It derives that quality from Apple’s pro-privacy stance. The firm has integrated privacy and security features in all browsers enabling users to stop data trackers. Another factor working for Safari is its integration with Apple devices such as the iPhone and iPad. The browser comes as the default internet search app in all Apple’s products. iPhone remains most Americans’ (up to 55% according to some estimates) phone of choice, explaining Safari’s dominance in the mobile internet market. Further, Safari owes its success to its speed compared with other browsers. It uses fewer memory resources and doesn’t slow down your device’s performance… Finally, its intuitive browsing experience and iCloud sync functionality have been important pull factors.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a two horse race and it will be for quote some time, which Safari slowly pulling away in North America as more upgrade from Android phones to real iPhones than those who downgrade from real iPhones to Android phones (which we ascribe to severe head injuries).

