Apple’s next-gen Weather app in iOS 16 supercharged by Dark Sky

Apple is making notable improvements to the built-in Weather app in iOS 16, expanding the available data, making further use of the company’s acquisition of Dark Sky in early 2020.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

You can now tap on any Weather module to get additional useful information that was not previously available in iOS 15.

Tapping on the main hourly or 10-day forecast, for example, brings up a more detailed forecast that lets you see the temperature for each day in a graph view, making it easier to visualize the temperature range and the weather conditions on an hourly basis.

Most of the modules provide additional information on an hourly basis. With the UV Index, users can see the UV estimates throughout the day, and get a visual of when UV exposure will be highest.

There are similar hourly graphs for wind, precipitation, humidity, visibility, and pressure. The sunset/sunrise module provides information on first light, sunrise sunset, last light, and total daylight, along with monthly sunrise and sunset averages. When rain is predicted, there is a rain chart with 10 minute intervals.