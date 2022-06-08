Pushing deeper into financial services, Apple will handle the lending itself with Apple Pay Later service

Pushing deeper into financial services, Apple will deal with credit checks and loan approval itself within its new Apple Pay Later service.

Apple Pay Later allows users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

A wholly owned subsidiary will oversee credit checks and make decisions on loans for the service, which is called Apple Pay Later. The business — Apple Financing LLC — has necessary state lending licenses to offer the feature, though it operates separately from the main Apple corporation, the company said.

The move marks the first time Apple is handling key financial tasks like loans, risk management and credit assessments… Until now, Apple’s financial services have been backed by third-party credit processors and banks. The Apple Card credit card, for instance, relies on Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for lending and credit assessment.

Goldman Sachs retains a smaller role in the new program. The financial firm is the issuer of the Mastercard payment credential that’s used to complete Apple Pay Later purchases. Apple Financing doesn’t have its own bank charter.

MacDailyNews Take: It makes perfect sense:

I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs

