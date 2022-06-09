Apple plans all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and 12-inch M2 MacBook

Apple is working on an all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and also an all-new 12-inch M2 MacBook that’s sure to be a hit with road warriors looking for a very light, small, highly efficient Mac.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new models underscore Apple’s strategy to use homegrown processors to make gains in a market led by Lenovo Group Ltd. and HP Inc. The company began splitting from longtime partner Intel Corp. in 2020 and announced its latest chip, the M2, at a developers conference earlier this week. Better performance and new designs have helped spur a resurgence for the Mac lineup, which accounts for about 10% of Apple’s sales. The 15-inch model under development is a wider version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air that Apple announced this week. That design, unveiled at the developers event Monday, is thinner than recent models, relies on the M2 chip and abandons the previous wedge-shaped frame. It’s considered to be the biggest overhaul to the MacBook Air since it was introduced by Steve Jobs in 2008. Apple has also begun work on a new 12-inch laptop and is considering launching it at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. If Apple moves forward with the release, it would represent the company’s smallest laptop since it discontinued the 12-inch MacBook in 2019… Apple is also planning new high-end MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for as early as the end of 2022, though the release date may slip into early 2023. These new 14-inch and 16-inch models, codenamed J414 and J416, won’t be radically new products beyond offering the speedier chips.

MacDailyNews Take: That 12-inch M2 MacBook is particularly interesting to us, as we move back to the concept of desktop Macs for our desktops and light and efficient in our backpacks. Our foray into the one Mac for all conditions was a bad idea (thanks to the hot, power-hungry Intel i9 CPUs in our 16-inch MacBook Pro units – among the worst Macs we’re ever had the displeasure to use).

We’ve been waiting and hoping for something like our beloved 11-inch MacBook Air road units to reappear! Hopefully, this is it and supply chain issues can be corrected to deliver these new 12-inch M2 MacBooks to us sooner rather than later!

