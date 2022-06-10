Apple encourages iOS 16 beta testers to submit bugs to improve software quality

With new automated prompts, Apple is encouraging iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta testers to submit bugs and issues they experience, so they can be fixed ahead of the software’s launch this fall.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Starting with ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 beta 1 released this week, if an iPhone or iPad experiences a crash, reboot, or serious system-wide bug, the system will automatically prompt the beta tester to submit the issue to Apple, including any relevant logs that could be used by Apple’s engineer in fixing the problem. Ahead of WWDC this week, Apple also shared tips on how to submit effective bug reports. Apple’s tips include making sure beta testers report bugs as soon as they happen, making sure the reports are concise and detailed enough to allow Apple to reproduce the issue, and ensuring any relevant screenshots or screen recordings of the problem are filed, if applicable.

MacDailyNews Take: The easier Apple can make it for beta testers to submit bug, as early as possible, the better!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.