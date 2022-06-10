Apple SVP Craig Federighi discusses new iOS 16 Lock Screen, macOS Ventura System Settings, and more

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi and Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, discussed iOS 16’s lock screen redesign, iPadOS 16’s and macOS Ventura’s new “Stage Manager” feature, and more with Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber.

This year’s WWDC installment of The Talk Show was taped live from Apple Park at Apple’s new developer center.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

During the 90-minute conversation, Federighi addressed recent controversy that has arisen following ‌macOS Ventura‌’s introduction of the redesigned System Preferences, now renamed System Settings. One aspect of the redesign that has gotten noted on Twitter is the removal of videos that demo macOS trackpad gestures. Federighi confirmed during the interview that those videos are coming back in a “new experience” in a future ‌macOS Ventura‌ beta. Federighi said that despite what some may think, ‌macOS Ventura‌’s redesign of System Setting was not largely inspired by iOS. Federighi instead said that team’s main goal was consistency for users, saying System Settings on ‌macOS Ventura‌ is a “great interface.”

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the video:

