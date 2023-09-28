Demand for Apple’s iPhone 15 models is exceeding expectations – analyst

Wedbush Senior Equity Research Analyst Dan Ives says the demand for Apple’s iPhone 15 has outstripped the previous model by an estimated 10 to 12%, while gaining market share in China.

“If you look at lead times in terms of iPhone deliveries, we are still ahead of iPhone 14 and it’s actually extending,” he says on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

MacDailyNews Take: Better than expected iPhone 15 demand is certainly good news for Apple shareholders once the current malaise evaporates.

