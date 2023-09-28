Apple’s iPhone SE 4 said to get massive update with Face ID, 48MP camera, USB-C, Action button, OLED, and more

Apple’s iPhone SE 4, based on the iPhone 14, is said to get massive update with Face ID, USB-C, Action button, OLED, and more, according to an anonymous leaker.

Marko Zivkovic for MacRumors:

The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, known internally under the codename Ghost, is expected to receive a new design derived almost entirely from the base model iPhone 14. According to our sources, the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will use a modified version of the ‌iPhone 14‌ chassis and will even maintain ‌iPhone 14‌ test parameters for internal testing.

As far as the chassis is concerned, two major changes are expected – an Action button and a USB-C port… As for the back of the device, the next ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature a single camera with the flash aligned in an arrangement similar to the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌. The exact design of the camera bump, however, remains unclear at the time of writing. Apple has developed at least five different designs for the camera bump, with minor differences among them. They fall into two major categories:

• Camera and flash encompassed in a single, oblong-shaped camera bump

• Only the camera ring raised from the main backplate surface

Preliminary information suggests that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 may feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, providing for a significant upgrade from the current model.