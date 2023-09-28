OpenAI and Jony Ive in talks to build the ‘iPhone of artificial intelligence’

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is in discussions with former Apple designer Jony Ive and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son to build the “iPhone of artificial intelligence,” using by more than $1 billion in funding from the Japanese conglomerate, Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Matthew Garrahan, Tim Bradshaw, Madhumita Murgia, and Kana Inagaki for Financial Times:

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief, has tapped Ive’s company LoveFrom, which the designer founded when he left Apple in 2019, to develop the ChatGPT creator’s first consumer device, according to three people familiar with the plan. Altman and Ive have held brainstorming sessions at the designer’s San Francisco studio about what a new consumer product centered on OpenAI’s technology would look like, the people said. They hope to create a more natural and intuitive user experience for interacting with AI, in the way that the iPhone’s innovations in touchscreen computing unleashed the mass-market potential of the mobile internet. The process of identifying a design or device remains at an early stage with many different ideas on the table, they said.

MacDailyNews Take: The answer is obvious and all of the work has already been done:

