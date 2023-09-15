High demand for Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max causes deliveries to slip into November

If you want Apple’s new flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but haven’t yet put in your preorder, be prepared to wait. Ss preorders launched on Friday, high demand for Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max has already caused deliveries to slip into November.

Mark Gurman fro Bloomberg News:

The Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, saw its first deliveries slip from Sept. 22 to as late as Oct. 16 just minutes after pre-orders began at 5 a.m. in California. Delays affected all colors of the model — blue, natural, black and white — and most storage capacities.

The delayed timelines are impacting home deliveries, while many of Apple’s about 270 retail stores in the US still have day one availability for in-store pick up. China is seeing shipment delays of four to five weeks already for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pro Max starting price is $100 more than last year and the clamoring for pre-orders suggests Apple’s pricing strategy isn’t losing it customers.

The standard iPhone 15 Pro with a smaller screen is seeing more limited delays, affecting the natural titanium model in some storage capacities. The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models aren’t immediately showing delays on Apple’s website.