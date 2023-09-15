High demand for Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max causes deliveries to slip into November

If you want Apple’s new flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but haven’t yet put in your preorder, be prepared to wait. Ss preorders launched on Friday, high demand for Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max has already caused deliveries to slip into November.
Mark Gurman fro Bloomberg News:
The Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, saw its first deliveries slip from Sept. 22 to as late as Oct. 16 just minutes after pre-orders began at 5 a.m. in California. Delays affected all colors of the model — blue, natural, black and white — and most storage capacities.
The delayed timelines are impacting home deliveries, while many of Apple’s about 270 retail stores in the US still have day one availability for in-store pick up. China is seeing shipment delays of four to five weeks already for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The Pro Max starting price is $100 more than last year and the clamoring for pre-orders suggests Apple’s pricing strategy isn’t losing it customers.
The standard iPhone 15 Pro with a smaller screen is seeing more limited delays, affecting the natural titanium model in some storage capacities. The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models aren’t immediately showing delays on Apple’s website.
MacDailyNews Take: As predicted.
More differentiation for the flagship iPhone is smart. It will increase iPhone ASP as it tempts would-be iPhone Pro buyers to move up to the iPhone Pro Max model. –
5 Comments
This is particularly impressive when one considers there were no reported production delays going into launch, and it was reported that production was skewed to the Pro models.
This is nothing new, standard Apple hype marketing. Since lines outside the stores aren’t a big deal anymore, they create a virtual line with ship dates.
No one is going to be waiting two months to receive an iPhone ordered today. Whoever has a November date will see earlier deliveries. Apple gets the “backordered through November” news pop now, and customers get the feel-good “early delivery” in less than a month.
Don’t buy into it.
From Taiwan…
Online site and Apple app were both slow. Took about 20 mins to get in and orders placed. My ‘blue’ Pro Max 512GB will arrive on 22. My friend, also in Taiwan, will get his ‘natural’ Pro Max 512GB about a week later. We both placed our orders as soon as possible and within minutes of each other.
Got my FineWoven case today. I’ve used Apple’s silicone cases for years – I like the secure grip. The Fine Woven doesn’t seem too slippery. I’ll give it a try… next week.
There was the same delay of 20 minutes with the American and Canadian Apple Store websites
What’s “Ss”?