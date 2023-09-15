Apple disputes French iPhone 12 radiation findings, but will still issue software update for the device

While Apple still disputes French radiation findings over the iPhone 12, the company says will issue a software update to the iPhone 12 in France which the country says should allow for resumed sales of the now-discontinued iPhone 12.

Reuters:

France this week suspended sales of iPhone 12 handsets after tests which it said found breaches of radiation exposure limits. Apple contested the findings, saying the iPhone 12 was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global standards, but said on Friday it would issue a software update to accommodate the testing methods used in France.

MacDailyNews Take: As we reported Wednesday, France’s National Frequency Agency (ANFR) assesses radiation with a method that assumes direct skin contact, without any clothing layer, unlike virtually every reputable regulator around the world.

The radiation warning in France, based on results of tests that differ from those carried out in other countries, has prompted concerns across Europe. Belgium said it would conduct its own review, while Germany said it was in touch with French authorities to find a European Union-wide solution. It was not immediately clear if that might include a software upgrade across the bloc. Italy, meanwhile, is set to ask Apple to upgrade the software on iPhone 12s there, according to a government source. “We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France,” Apple said in a statement. “This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern,” it said. Industry experts said there were no safety risks as regulatory limits, based on the risk of burns or heatstroke from the phone’s radiation, were set well below levels where scientists have found evidence of harm. “Ultimately I suspect the whole incident will be quickly forgotten,” said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, highlighting that the iPhone 12 is an old model.

MacDailyNews Take: When your iPhone 12 doesn’t connect to cell towers in France and whatever other EU vassal states join this misguided farce, blame French government doofuses, not Apple.

Apple no longer sells the iPhone 12, including in France [although some third parties still do sell used units], which was released nearly four years ago on October 23, 2020 and discontinued on September 12, 2023.

Ah, the wondrous expediency of government bureaucrats. – MacDailyNews, September 13, 2023

