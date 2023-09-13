Apple disputes French claims, says discontinued iPhone 12 meets radiation rules

The National Frequency Agency (ANFR) is demanding that Apple withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market as of September 12, 2023, due to what it claims is an excessive specific absorption rate (SAR) limit observed on this model. Apple disputes France’s claims.

athieu Rosemain and Elizabeth Pineau for Reuters:

Apple defended its iPhone 12 model on Wednesday after a French watchdog ordered a halt to its sales citing breaches of European Union radiation exposure limits.

Apple said in a statement the iPhone 12, launched in 2020, was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards, that it had provided several Apple and third-party lab results proving the phone’s compliance to the French agency, and that it was contesting its findings.

Researchers have conducted a vast number of studies over the last two decades to assess health risks resulting from mobile phones… Industry experts said there were no safety risks as regulatory limits on SAR were set well below levels where scientists have found evidence of harm.

“From a health and safety point of view, it is not as if this is putting anyone at risk,” said Professor Rodney Croft, the chair of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), which sets global guidelines on the SAR limits.