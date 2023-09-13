iOS 17 RC delivers more than 20 new iPhone ringtones

Apple has released iOS 17 RC to developers and public beta testers. The iOS 17 RC build adds multiple new (and some remastered) ringtones for the iPhone.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

There are more than 20 new ringtone options and sound alerts available with the final build of iOS 17. Users can set the new sounds for when they receive new calls, text messages, emails, or calendar alerts. Some of the old ringtones have also been slightly remastered to sound better.

Interestingly, the new ringtones have much more prominent haptic feedback than the previous ones. Some of them also sound more endless, without a noticeable pause to repeat the sound.

Except for a new ringtone that was added to iOS with the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, this is the first time Apple has brought out new ringtones since iOS 7 in 2013. And unlike in 2017, the new ringtones are available for all iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.