France orders Apple to pull iPhone 12 from market claiming ‘high radiation levels’

The National Frequency Agency (ANFR) is demanding that Apple withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market as of September 12, 2023, due to what it claims is an excessive specific absorption rate (SAR) limit observed on this model. The ANFR urges Apple to take all available measures to quickly remedy this issue. If not, Apple will be required to recall the phones that have already been sold.

As part of its mission to monitor the radio equipment market and control public exposure to electromagnetic waves, the ANFR conducts checks on mobile phones placed on the French market. It recently checked the SAR values of 141 phones, including the Apple iPhone 12. SAR is a measure of the energy transported by electromagnetic waves and absorbed by the human body.

The phones are then subjected to control measures by accredited laboratories, which allow the ANFR to ensure that the SAR values comply with European regulations. These regulations require that the devices be evaluated in contact with the body for the “member” SAR (i.e., a handheld phone or in a trouser pocket) and at a distance of 5 mm for the “trunk” SAR (i.e., a phone worn in a jacket pocket or in a bag). The devices must comply with the regulatory limit values of 4 W/kg for the “member” SAR and 2 W/kg for the “trunk” SAR.

ANFR measurements revealed a “member” SAR value exceeding this limit, at 5.74 W/kg. The “trunk” SAR values, on the other hand, are compliant.

Therefore, ANFR demands that Apple must immediately take all measures to prevent the availability on the market of the phones concerned that are present in the supply chain. For phones that have already been sold, Apple must take corrective measures as soon as possible to make the phones concerned compliant. If not, Apple will be required to recall them.

The corrective update of these phones will, of course, be monitored by the ANFR.

ANFR sworn agents have been instructed to verify from Tuesday, September 12, that these models are no longer offered for sale in all distribution channels available in France.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple no longer sells the iPhone 12, including in France, which was released nearly four years ago on October 23, 2020 and discontinued on September 12, 2023.

‎

Ah, the wondrous expediency of government bureaucrats.

‎

