iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max delivery dates quickly slip into October after preorders begin

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max early Friday, and delivery dates for the devices on Apple’s online store quickly slipped into October for many configurations.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

As of 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max was facing a 2-3 week shipping estimate for many configurations on Apple’s online store, while the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and smaller iPhone 15 Pro faced minimal to no delays. Inventory will inevitably continue to tighten for both delivery and Apple Store pickup as the day progresses, so order quickly if you are planning to. The devices will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 22.

MacDailyNews Note: At 5:58am PDT / 8:58am EDT, most iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max configs have a delivery date range of “October 9 – 16.”

