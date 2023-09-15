iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max delivery dates quickly slip into October after preorders begin

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max early Friday, and delivery dates for the devices on Apple’s online store quickly slipped into October for many configurations.
As of 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max was facing a 2-3 week shipping estimate for many configurations on Apple’s online store, while the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and smaller iPhone 15 Pro faced minimal to no delays.
Inventory will inevitably continue to tighten for both delivery and Apple Store pickup as the day progresses, so order quickly if you are planning to.
The devices will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 22.
MacDailyNews Note: At 5:58am PDT / 8:58am EDT, most iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max configs have a delivery date range of “October 9 – 16.”
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
4 Comments
Well, the preorder cart completely didn’t work (as has always been the case for me), but unlike the woes I saw on Twitter, by 5:05am PST, I had finally purchased my iPhone 15 Pro with my iPhone 13 Pro as a $480 trade-in. I like the 0% financing using my Apple CC, but wish I didn’t have to get up so early.
Oh, “Arrives Fri, Sep 22 by Standard Delivery”
The performance of the store and pre-orders was horribly disappointing this morning. Even when I did get my order through, the AppleCard payment failed and I had to start over. By the time I finally got my order to process, my delivery had slipped to Oct 4th. I’m very frustrated.
Apple needs to spend more time making sure they can take my damn order than pushing all this carbon neutral bull shit. There is not climate disaster looming. The eco-system is not on the verge of collapse. Stop it. Focus on building, manufacturing, and selling technology.
My preorder failed twice using ApplePay on my iPhone. Had to start the order over and it still failed. Went back to bed and tried again an hour and a half later, still failed using ApplePay. Decided to try on my Mac with the same results. Switched payment to AppleCard and it processed promptly. What the heck? iPhone 15 Pro 512 MB and accessories.
My pre-order failed the first time. Thankfully it worked the second time. Got the 9/22 arrival date.