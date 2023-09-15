While Apple did not announce the battery capacities of the latest iPhone 15 lineup at it’s “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, according to China’s regulatory database, the battery size has been increased on all four models. In fact, the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max features the highest battery capacity of any iPhone to date.

Ali Salman for Wccftech:

According to the Chinese regulatory database… • iPhone 15 Pro Max – 4,422mAh against 4,323mAh on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

• iPhone 15 Pro – 3,274mAh against 3,200mAh on iPhone 14 Pro.

• iPhone 15 Plus – 4,383mAh against 4,323mAh on iPhone 14 Plius.

• iPhone 15 -3,349mAh against 3,279mAh on the iPhone 14. Combined with the new A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be able to deliver enhanced battery life. It is surprising to see how the company managed to reduce the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro models despite housing bigger batteries. The answer lies in the new Titanium build, which has managed to cut down a few grams from the previous stainless steel build.

MacDailyNews Take: More great news for iPhone sales as battery life is very high, usually number one, on iPhone users’ wish lists.

