Denmark unconcerned about iPhone 12 radiation

Danish health and safety authorities said on Friday they were not concerned about radiation levels from using Apple’s iPhone 12 and that they expected the issue could be resolved with a software update. France this week suspended iPhone 12 sales after it claimed tests found breaches of radiation exposure limits.

Reuters:

“Based on the available information, the Danish Health Authority’s assessment is that you can continue to use your iPhone 12 without concern,” it said in an emailed statement. The country’s Safety Authority said that based on cases from France, it “expects that the issue can be resolved with a software update, and there is currently no reason to consider the iPhone 12 as being dangerous to use.”

MacDailyNews Take: Duh.

