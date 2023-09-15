Tim Cook chooses his iPhone 15 Pro Max color

Tim Cook has chosen his preferred color for his new iPhone 15 Pro Max – the flagship model, naturally – and “it was a hard decision,” Cook says as he revealed his color choice: “Natural Titanium.”

Q: Do you have a favorite new iPhone color?

Cook: You know, I’m using, the natural. I love it, but I tell ya, it was a hard decision. (Of course.) It was a hard decision because the blue really caught my eye, the white really caught my eye, the black really caught my eye, so it was hard, but I eventually landed on that.

Q: You can have four phones and switch between each one.

Cook: Exactly.

Tim Cook's favourite iPhone 15 Pro color is Natural Titanium! 👀 But when the guy replied, 𝗢𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲, to Tim Cook saying it was a hard decision cracked me up a bit 😭 pic.twitter.com/LOZEWNOkV0 — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) September 14, 2023



MacDailyNews Take: A diplomatic effort to smooth the iPhone 15 Pro Max color mix.

Longtime readers already know which (non-color) we chose for every one of our iPhone 15 Pro Max units (even if the original reason has long since disappeared, we’re sticking to it) and, of course, our Black Beauties won’t be hidden inside cases:

Our… iPhone… units will be used without cases.…

iPhones are meant to be used. And use creates a certain patina. You don’t buy a leather sofa and immediately encase it in plastic – unless you’re Great Aunt Aunt Edith (who’d never a buy sofa in leather anyway, but you get the point).

[I]f you’re willing to absorb the mere $25 dollar or so difference in resale value between a year old iPhone with normal signs of wear vs. “flawless” (which, serious, have they ever given that designation to you even after having it entombed at all times?) you might want to consider eschewing the case.

We treat our iPhones like the pocketable personal computers they are (no dropping), so we’re willing to take the $25 hit in resale value each year in order to be able to enjoy the craftsmanship of Apple’s industrial design, nude, in all of its glory. – MacDailyNews, September 28, 2016

