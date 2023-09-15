Apple trims prices for iPhone 14 lineup in China and elsewhere

Apple has lowered the prices for its iPhone 14 lineup in China following the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, according to its website in the country.

Prices for the 128 gigabyte version of iPhone 14 was cut by 600 yuan to 5,399 yuan ($740.50).

The iPhone 14 Plus is priced at 5,999 yuan, down from 6,999, the website showed.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple normally reduces prices for older models. In the U.S., for example, the iPhone 14 launched starting at $799. It now starts at $699 on Apple’s U.S. website.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s website in China is here.

