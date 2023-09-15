Apple’s latest Transparency Report adds U.S. government geofence requests

Apple on Friday shared a new “Transparency Report: Government and Private Party Requests” document providing information on customer data requests that the company received from the U.S. government in the first half of 2022.

For the first time ever, Apple has reported the total number of “geofence requests” that it received from the U.S. government. These requests are meant to include specific latitude and longitudes coordinates for a specified time period, but Apple does not collect this information as part of its commitment to customer privacy, and therefore does not provide it to law enforcement, while fully respecting the legal process.

Apple via its “Transparency Report: Government and Private Party Requests” document:

Apple may also receive requests from government agencies seeking customer data related to specific latitude and longitudes coordinates (geofence) for a specified time period. Apple does not have any data to provide in response to geofence requests.

MacDailyNews Take: Read Apple’s full “Transparency Report,” which provides information regarding requests Apple received from government agencies worldwide and U.S. private parties from January 1 through June 30, 2022, here.

