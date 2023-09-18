Apple assembler Foxconn plans to double jobs, investment in India over next 12 months

Major Apple assembler Foxconn plans to double its workforce and investment in India by next year, a company executive said on Sunday. Foxconn seeks to diversify production away from China after the CCP’s quixotic, now-failed “Zero COVID” caused widespread supply chain disruptions.
V Lee, Foxconn’s representative in India, in a LinkedIn post to mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, said the company was “aiming for another doubling of employment, FDI (foreign direct investment), and business size in India” by this time next year.
Foxconn already has an iPhone factory in the state of Tamil Nadu, which employs 40,000 people.
In August, the state of Karnataka said Foxconn will invest $600 million for two projects in the state to make casing components for iPhones and chip-making equipment.
The company’s Chairman Liu Young-way said in an earnings briefing last month that he sees a lot of potential in India, adding: “several billion dollars in investment is only a beginning.”
MacDailyNews Take: The more production and assembly diversification out of capricious authoritarian China, the better.
The CCP’s lunacy is India’s gain. – MacDailyNews, March 3, 2023
India?! What!? Why not in the US?
Not enough trained manufacturing engineers. By a lot. These plants don’t build and operate themselves.
Most foreign automobile manufacturers have USA production plants.
Why not more computer hardware production?
75K pick-up trucks in the US would translate to $1800-ish iPhs and, or worker strikes to get paid more.