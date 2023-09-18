Apple poised for growth this holiday season

Apple is poised for growth this holiday season with its new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. is poised for growth this holiday season, marking what could be its first sales increase in four quarters. But that’s less because of a can’t-miss product lineup and more because of an improved supply chain and favorable comparison with last year’s slow shopping season.

Assuming the iPhone maker doesn’t hit supply disruptions like it did last fall — or run into serious sales issues in China — the company should have an easy path to clearing the $117.2 billion it rang up last holiday season. As of now, Wall Street expects Apple to generate revenue of about $123.5 billion, up roughly 5%.

The clear highlight is the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The devices are a significant upgrade, with slimmer bezels, better cameras and an A17 Pro chip that will improve the gaming experience. But the biggest news is the titanium design, which is a vast improvement in durability and weight.

When it comes to iPhones, consumers are superficial: It’s a new look that often sells them on the latest model. So I believe the titanium shift is what will drive sales this fall (and preorders are already suggesting there’s strong demand).