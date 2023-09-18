iPhone 15 preorders up 10-12% over iPhone 14 – Wedbush

iPhone 15 preorders are strongly up on those seen for last year’s iPhone 14 lineup, according to a new report from Wedbush Securities.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

WedBush says that its own analysis shows iPhone 15 pre-orders up at least 10% year-on-year, and that the most expensive model in the lineup is doing even better.

The mix is heavily skewed towards iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with Pro Max exceptionally strong in the US, China, India, and parts of Europe. This is a clear positive for Apple with ASPs set to be a major tailwind for Cupertino in this iPhone 15 cycle with our expectation of an ASP in the ~$925 range and up roughly $100 over the last 12-15 months given heavy Pro mix model shifts…

Delivery/shipment times now have moved to late October to early November for various models of iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with the iPhone 15 set to go on sale in Apple Stores/retail on Friday, Sept 22. iPhone 15 Max looks like a clear standout on this cycle.

Analyst Daniel Ives says that lengthening upgrade cycles, now hitting four years for iPhones, mean that as many as 250M iPhone owners globally are in the right window for a new iPhone.