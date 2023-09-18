Yahoo Finance reviews Apple’s AirPods Pro: ‘The best gets better’

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are getting big software improvements that unlock new listening modes, including the ability to automatically lower the volume of whatever you’re listening to when you start speaking to someone. In short, the best gets even better.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

In addition to the software update, the company is also rolling out a new USB-C charging case for the second-gen earbuds with better dust, sweat, and water resistance. You can’t, however, buy the USB-C case on its own. It is only available with the purchase of new AirPods Pros for $249.

The good news, however, is that Apple’s software updates are available for all second-gen AirPods Pros and offer massive upgrades to the overall listening experience. I’ve been using a pair of second-gen AirPods Pros outfitted with the latest software for the past few days and they easily manage to make Apple’s best wireless earbuds even better.

Of the three, Conversation Awareness is easily the best addition to the AirPods Pro. It automatically lowers the volume of whatever you’re listening to and increases the sound of people’s voices in front of you whenever you begin to speak. It’s impossible to count the number of times I’ve been listening to music with my AirPods in, only to awkwardly have to pull one out of my ear when someone starts talking to me.

Conversation Awareness eliminates that entirely…

Adaptive Audio is another new feature that serves as a mashup of Transparency mode and Noise Cancellation mode… [It] gives you the convenience of Noise Cancellation mode, while still allowing in a small, but noticeable amount of sound. So you’ll still be able to rock out to your tunes and listen up for your DoorDash order at the same time…

Then there’s Personalized Volume, which runs in the background and uses machine learning to understand how you listen to content and improve your listening experience over time to adjust the volume and noise canceling.

In addition to new listening modes, Apple has also added the ability to mute your phone calls using your AirPods… Finally, the AirPods Pros’ software update enables Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency for use with the company’s upcoming Vision Pro headset.