Amid high demand, Apple supplier urgently expands iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope lens production

The most significant supply bottleneck for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently the periscope lens, which is exclusively supplied by Largan and, accordingly, has now “urgently expanded” its periscope lens production lines.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

The most significant supply bottleneck for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently the tetraprism compact camera module (CCM), which is exclusively supplied by LGIT. To improve the CCM production yield, Apple has urgently increased the specifications of the tetraprism lens exclusively supplied by Largan to address the CCM yield issues caused by assembly tolerances.

Due to the sudden increase in lens qualification requirements and the urgent need to meet the shipment volume demand, Largan has urgently expanded the production lines for the tetraprism lens.

Given the increased production challenges and the need to allocate more resources, the unit price of the tetraprism lens has risen sharply by more than 20%, which will significantly boost Largan’s revenue and profit.

Apple’s willingness to increase the lens cost to improve the production yield of the CCM is not only due to the relatively lower cost of defective lenses but also to Largan’s world-class production capabilities to meet Apple’s urgent requirements.

Both iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro are expected to feature tetraprism telephoto cameras. If Apple maintains the higher specification for the lens, it will raise the entry barrier for Genius, Apple’s second-largest lens supplier, next year. It suggests that Largan is more likely to maintain its exclusive or primary supplier status for the tetraprism lens next year.