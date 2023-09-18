Apple releases iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Apple on Monday released iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 which deliver new features to enhance the things you do every day. Express yourself like never before when you call or message someone. Share content in convenient new ways. And do even more with new experiences for your iPhone and iPad.

iOS 17 makes iPhone even more personal and intuitive with major updates to communication apps; StandBy, a new way to experience iPhone when it is charging; easier sharing with AirDrop; and more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing. iOS 17 is available today as a free software update.

Incoming Calls Get a Major Upgrade

The Phone app is essential to the iPhone experience, and it receives a big update that makes the calls that matter stand out even more. Personalized Contact Posters provide a new way for users to express themselves by customizing how they appear when they call known contacts, including in third-party calling apps. Contact Posters can be personalized with beautiful treatments for photos, Memoji, and eye-catching typography and font colors.

Live Voicemail provides a real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and gives users the opportunity to pick up while the caller is leaving their message. With the power of the Neural Engine, Live Voicemail transcription is handled on-device and remains private. With Silence Unknown Callers enabled, unknown numbers are transferred directly to Live Voicemail, and calls identified as spam by carriers are instantly declined.

New Ways to Enjoy FaceTime

Users are now able to leave a video or audio message on FaceTime to capture exactly what they want to say when someone they call is not available. FaceTime calls get more expressive with Reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, and laser beams that can be activated by simple gestures, and are also available with supported third-party video conferencing apps, such as Zoom and Webex by Cisco.

FaceTime now features an incredible connected experience with Apple TV 4K. To see friends and family on the big screen, users can use Continuity Camera to start a FaceTime call on iPhone and hand it off to Apple TV, or initiate the FaceTime call directly from their Apple TV. With Center Stage, users stay perfectly framed even as they move around the room.

More Ways to Stay Connected with Messages

Messages adds new features that make it easier to use and even more fun when connecting with the people who matter the most.

Search gets more powerful and precise with search filters; audio messages get automatically transcribed so users can read them in the moment or listen later; replying inline becomes as simple as swiping on a text bubble; and the new expandable menu provides easy access to all iMessage apps, giving Messages a sleeker look.

Users now have another way to customize their messages with an all-new stickers experience that adds the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos. Fun effects can be added to stickers, bringing them to life and giving users a way to be creative.

Check In, an important feature built into Messages, lets users notify a family member or friend when they have made it to their destination safely. After a user starts a Check In, their contact will automatically be notified as soon as they arrive. If they are not making progress toward their destination, useful information, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status, is temporarily shared with the selected contact in a secure and private way.

StandBy Makes iPhone Even More Useful While It’s Charging

StandBy is a new full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance while iPhone is on its side and charging. StandBy is perfect on a desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter, and can be personalized to display a range of clock styles, favorite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks, which surface the right widgets at the right time. StandBy also displays full-screen Live Activities, Siri results, incoming calls, and larger notifications. With the Always-On display, StandBy stays on to show useful information, and with Night Mode, StandBy adapts to low light, so clocks, photos, and widgets take on a beautiful red tone. When using a MagSafe charger, StandBy will remember a user’s preferred view for that MagSafe charging dock.

Easier Sharing with AirDrop and NameDrop

AirDrop makes it easier than ever to share with friends, family, and colleagues. NameDrop, a new AirDrop feature, lets users exchange contact information, including their Contact Poster, simply by bringing their iPhone devices together. With the same gesture, users can also share content or start SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie, or play a game while in close proximity. And later this year, AirDrop will add the ability to continue transfers over the internet when a user steps out of AirDrop range.

Comprehensive Updates to Autocorrect and Dictation

Autocorrect receives a comprehensive update with a new transformer language model, a state-of-the-art on-device machine learning language model for word prediction — improving the experience and accuracy for users every time they type. Sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical mistakes, and the refreshed design better supports typing by temporarily underlining corrected words and allowing users to revert back with just a tap. Inline predictive text helps quickly finish sentences, while Dictation’s new speech recognition model brings improved accuracy.

Reflecting on Life’s Moments with Journal

Journal is a new iPhone app that helps users reflect on everyday moments and special events in their lives. To help inspire a user’s journal entry, personalized suggestions can be intelligently curated from a user’s recent activity, such as photos, people, places, workouts, and more, and scheduled notifications can help build a journaling habit. With the ability to lock the app, the use of on-device processing, and end-to-end encryption, Journal is built to protect a user’s privacy and ensure no one — including Apple — can access a user’s entries. With the new Journaling Suggestions API, developers will be able to add journaling suggestions to their apps. The Journal app and Journaling Suggestions API will be available in a software update later this year.

Additional Features in iOS 17

• Profiles in Safari keep browsing — such as history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and Favorites — separate for topics like work and personal. Private Browsing now locks when not in use and adds greater protection, both from trackers as a user browses, and from people who might have access to a user’s device.

• For easier and more secure password and passkeys sharing, users can share passwords with a group of trusted contacts. Since sharing is through iCloud Keychain, it is end-to-end encrypted.

• The Health app offers new mental health features. Users can log their daily moods and momentary emotions; see what might be contributing to their state of mind; and easily access depression and anxiety assessments often used in clinics, plus resources available in their region. Additionally, increasing the distance the device is viewed from can help children lower their risk of myopia and gives adult users the opportunity to reduce digital eyestrain. Screen Distance in Screen Time uses the TrueDepth camera to encourage users to move their device farther away after holding it closer than 12 inches from their face for an extended period of time.

• Apple Music adds SharePlay support in the car, making it possible for all passengers to easily control the music right from their own devices, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription. Crossfade smoothly transitions between songs, and later this year, users will be able to collaborate on playlists in Apple Music, making listening to music with friends easier than ever before.

• AirPlay gets even better with iPhone using on-device intelligence to learn a user’s preferences, and later this year, will add support for televisions in hotels, allowing users to easily enjoy their favorite content on the TV when traveling.

• AirPods receive powerful new features, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, that redefine the personal audio experience. Plus, improvements to Automatic Switching and call controls make AirPods even easier to use.

• The Home app adds the ability for users to view up to 30 days of activity history across door locks, garage doors, alarm systems, and contact sensors. Additionally, two popular HomeKit lock features — tap to unlock and PIN codes — will become available for Matter-compatible locks, providing even more ways to connect the home. Grid Forecast is a new tool in the Home app that shows when a customer’s electrical grid has cleaner energy sources available, so they can plan when to charge devices or run appliances.

• Maps adds offline maps, so users can download a specific area and access turn-by-turn navigation, see their estimated time of arrival, find places in Maps, and more while offline. Maps also makes it easier than ever to discover thousands of trails in parks across the United States, and supports electric vehicle drivers with real-time charging availability information.

• AirTag can be shared with up to five other people, allowing friends and family to keep track of an item in Find My. Everyone in a group will be able to see an item’s location, play a sound, and use Precision Finding to help pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when nearby. This also works with all other Find My network accessories.

• Grocery lists in Reminders automatically group added items into relevant categories to make shopping easier. Users can change how the items are grouped, and the list remembers their preferences.

• Visual Look Up is now available in paused video frames. Users can lift individual or multiple subjects from the background of photos and videos, and identify food, storefronts, signs, and symbols.

• Siri can be activated by simply saying “Siri.” Once activated, users can issue multiple commands in succession without needing to reactivate the assistant.

• Photos uses on-device machine learning to recognize individual cats and dogs in the People album, just like friends or family members.

• Privacy updates include Communication Safety expanding beyond Messages to help keep kids safe when sending and receiving content via AirDrop, Contact Posters, a FaceTime message, and when using the Photos picker to choose content to send. It also expands to cover video content in addition to still images. A new feature, Sensitive Content Warning, helps adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos. As with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, so Apple does not get access to the content.

• The App Store’s Today tab gets updated to offer the most dynamic and personalized app discovery experience yet. Users can discover more great apps, games, and in-app events through new tailored recommendations and original stories based on their interests and preferences, as well as helpfully curated and easy-to-browse sections.

• Accessibility updates include Assistive Access, a customizable interface that helps users with cognitive disabilities use iPhone with greater ease and independence; Live Speech, which gives nonspeaking users the option to type and have their words spoken in person, or on phone and FaceTime calls; Personal Voice, which gives users at risk of speech loss the option to create a voice that sounds like theirs; and Point and Speak, which helps users who are blind or have low vision read text on physical objects by pointing.

iOS 17 is a free software update that is available starting today for iPhone Xs and later.

iPadOS 17 brings new levels of personalization and versatility to iPad, and is available today as a free software update.

Users can now customize the Lock Screen with stunning wallpapers, new ways to showcase their favorite photos, and expressive fonts and colors to personalize the look of the date and time. Interactive widgets take glanceable information further with the ability to get tasks done right in the moment with just a tap, directly from the Lock Screen or Home Screen.

Messages brings updates to search and offers new ways for users to express themselves, including a stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos. In FaceTime, users can leave an audio or video message when someone doesn’t pick up a call, and activate reactions through simple gestures. Powered by Continuity Camera, users can take advantage of the camera and microphone on iPad and initiate a video call directly from Apple TV, or start the call on iPad and then hand it off to Apple TV.

Working with PDFs on iPad is easier than ever. Coming later this year, AutoFill identifies and fills fields in forms, allowing users to quickly add details such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts. Notes also offers new ways to organize, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, and now lets users quickly link one note to another.

The Health app comes to iPad with a design optimized for the larger display. HealthKit enables developers to create innovative health and fitness experiences that incorporate data users choose to share, with rigorous privacy and data security protocols.

Stage Manager adds more flexibility to the positioning of windows and offers the ability to use an external display camera for FaceTime and conference calls. With Profiles in Safari, users can keep their browsing separate between topics like work and personal. Freeform gets new drawing tools and adds Follow Along to guide collaborators around the board, and Keyboard brings big improvements to autocorrect, allowing users to enter text faster, easier, and more accurately than ever before.

iPadOS 17 is available for iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: The update is now rolling out. Please be patient as demand for both of the new operating systems is expected to be high.

Apple’s full iOS 17 Release Notes:

Phone

• Contact Posters let you customize how you appear on other people’s devices when you call them with a customized poster

• Live Voicemail displays a live transcription as someone leaves a message and allows you to pick up the call

Messages

• Stickers iMessage app brings all your stickers into one place including Live Stickers, Memoji, Animoji, emoji stickers, and your third party sticker packs

• Live Stickers can be created by lifting the subject from photos or videos and stylizing them with effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic, and Outline

• Check In automatically notifies a family member or friend when you arrive at a destination safely and can share helpful information with them in case of a delay

• Audio message transcription is available for audio messages you receive so you can read them in the moment and listen later

• Search improvements help you find messages faster by allowing you to combine search filters such as people, keywords, and content types like photos or links to find exactly what you are looking for

• Swipe to reply to a message inline by swiping to the right on any bubble

• One-time verification code cleanup automatically deletes verification codes from the Messages app after using them with AutoFill in other apps

FaceTime

• Leave a video or audio message to capture exactly what you want to say when someone does not pick up your FaceTime call

• Enjoy FaceTime calls on Apple TV by using your iPhone as a camera (Apple TV 4K 2nd generation and later)

• Reactions layer 3D effects like hearts, balloons, confetti, and more around you in video calls and can be triggered with gestures

• Video effects allow you to adjust the intensity of Studio Lighting and Portrait mode

StandBy

• Full-screen experience with glanceable information like clocks, photos, and widgets designed to view from a distance when iPhone is on its side and charging in places such as your nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk

• Clocks are available in a variety of styles including Digital, Analog, Solar, Float, and World Clock, with elements you can personalize like the accent color

• Photos automatically shuffle through your best shots or showcase a specific album you choose

• Widgets give you access to information at a distance and appear in Smart Stacks that deliver the right information at the right time

• Night Mode lets clocks, photos, and widgets take on a red tone in low light

• Preferred view per MagSafe charger remembers your preference for each place you charge with MagSafe, whether that’s a clock, photos, or widgets

Widgets

• Interactive widgets let you take actions, like mark a reminder as complete, directly from the widget by tapping it on the Home Screen, Lock Screen, or in StandBy

• iPhone widgets on Mac enable you to add widgets from your iPhone to your Mac desktop

AirDrop

• NameDrop lets you exchange contact information with someone new by bringing your iPhones close together

• New way to initiate AirDrop allows you to share content or start a SharePlay session over AirDrop by bringing your iPhones close together

Keyboard

• Improved autocorrect accuracy makes typing even easier by leveraging a powerful transformer-based language model (iPhone 12 and later)

• Easier autocorrect editing temporarily underlines corrected words and lets you revert back to what you originally typed with just a tap

• Enhanced sentence corrections can correct more types of grammatical mistakes when you finish sentences (iPhone 12 and later)

• Inline predictive text shows single and multi-word predictions as you type that can be added by tapping space bar (iPhone 12 and later)

Safari and Passwords

• Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and favorites

• Private Browsing enhancements include locking your private browsing windows when you’re not using them, blocking known trackers from loading, and removing identifying tracking from URLs

• Password and passkey sharing lets you create a group of passwords to share with trusted contacts that stays up to date as members of the group make changes

• One-time verification code AutoFill from Mail autofill in Safari so you can log in without leaving the browser

Music

• SharePlay makes it easy for everyone to control and play Apple Music in the car

• Crossfade smoothly transitions between songs by fading out the currently playing song while fading in the next so the music never stops

AirPlay

• Intelligent AirPlay device list makes finding the right AirPlay-compatible TV or speaker even easier by showing your devices in order of relevance, based on your preferences

• Suggested AirPlay device connections are proactively shown to you as a notification to make it even more seamless to connect to your preferred AirPlay devices

• Automatic AirPlay device connections are made between your iPhone and the most relevant AirPlay-compatible device so all you have to do is tap “Play” to begin enjoying your content

AirPods

• Adaptive Audio delivers a new listening mode that dynamically blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency to tailor the noise control experience based on the conditions of your environment (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

• Personalized Volume adjusts the volume of your media in response to your environment and listening preferences over time (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

• Conversation Awareness lowers your media volume and enhances the voices of the people in front of the user, all while reducing background noise (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

• Press to mute and unmute your microphone by pressing the AirPods stem or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max when on a call (AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), or AirPods Max with firmware version 6A300 or later)

Maps

• Offline Maps allow you to select an area you want to access, search, and explore rich information for places to download for use when your iPhone doesn’t have a Wi-Fi or cellular signal

• EV routing improvements give you routes based on real-time EV charger availability for supported chargers

Siri

• Option to say “Siri” in addition to “Hey Siri” for an even more natural way to make requests

• Back-to-back requests can be issued without needing to reactivate Siri in between commands (iPhone 11 and later)

Visual Look Up

• Expanded domains in Visual Look Up help you discover similar recipes from photos of food, Maps information from photos of storefronts, and the meaning of signs and symbols on things like laundry tags

• Multiple or single subjects can be lifted from the background of photos and videos and placed into apps like Messages

• Visual Look Up in Video helps you learn about objects that appear in paused video frames

• Visual Look Up for subjects in photos enables you to look up information about objects you lift from photos directly from the callout bar

Health

• State of Mind reflection allows you to log your momentary emotion and daily mood, choose what factors are having the biggest impact on you, and describe your feelings

• Interactive charts give you insights into your state of mind, how it has changed over time, and what factors may have influence such as exercise, sleep, and mindful minutes

• Mental health assessments help you understand your current risk for depression and anxiety and if you might benefit from getting support

• Screen Distance leverages the TrueDepth camera that powers Face ID to encourage you to increase the distance you view your device to reduce digital eye strain and can help reduce the risk of myopia in children

Privacy

• Sensitive Content Warnings can be enabled to prevent users from unexpectedly being shown images containing nudity in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and FaceTime messages

• Expanded Communication Safety protections for children now detect videos containing nudity in addition to photos that children may receive or attempt to send in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime messages, and the system Photo picker

• Improved sharing permissions give you even more control over what you share with apps, with an embedded photo picker and an add-only Calendar permission

• Link tracking protection removes extra information from links shared in Messages, Mail, and Safari Private Browsing that some websites use in their URLs to track you across other websites, and links still work as expected

Accessibility

• Assistive Access distills apps and experiences to their essential features in Phone and FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music, including large text, visual alternatives, and focused choices to lighten cognitive load

• Live Speech lets you type what you want to say and have it be spoken out loud in phone calls, FaceTime calls, and for in-person conversations

• Personal Voice enables users who are at risk of losing their voice to privately and securely create a voice that sounds like them on iPhone, and use it with Live Speech in phone and FaceTime calls

• Point and Speak in Magnifier Detection Mode uses iPhone to read text out loud on physical objects with small text labels, such as keypads on doors and buttons on appliances

This release also includes other features and improvements:

• Roadside Assistance via satellite lets you contact AAA to help you with vehicle issues when out of Wi-Fi or cellular range (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max)

• Pets in the People album in Photos surfaces individual pets in the album just like friends or family members

• Photos Album widget lets you select a specific album from the Photos app to appear in the widget

• Item sharing in Find My allows you to share an AirTag or Find My network accessory with up to five other people

• Activity History in Home displays a recent history of events for door locks, garage doors, security systems, and contact sensors

• Grid Forecast in Home shows when your electrical grid has cleaner energy sources available (Contiguous US only)

• Grocery Lists in Reminders automatically group related items into sections as you add them

• Inline PDFs and document scans in Notes are presented full-width, making them easy to view and mark them up

• New Memoji stickers in Keyboard include Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo

• App Shortcuts in Spotlight Top Hit offer you app shortcuts to your next action when you search for an app

• Redesigned Sharing tab in Fitness provides highlights of your friends’ activity like workout streaks and awards

• Email or phone number sign-in lets you sign into your iPhone with any email address or phone number listed in your Apple ID account

• New drawing tools in Freeform include a fountain pen, watercolor brush, ruler and more to create expressive boards

• Crash Detection optimizations (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max)

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For more information, please visit this website:

https://www.apple.com/ios/ios-17

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all iPhone models. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple’s full iPadOS 17 Release Notes:

Lock Screen

• Redesigned Lock Screen gives you all new ways to personalize your Lock Screen by showcasing favorite photos, customizing font styles, displaying widgets, and more

• A multilayered depth effect places the subject of the photo in front of the time

• Multiple Lock Screens can be created and you can easily switch between them

• Lock Screen gallery offers personalized suggestions as well as Apple curated collections, with new wallpapers like Kaleidoscope, Hello, and Lake

• Motion effect for Live Photo wallpaper makes your Lock Screen feel more dynamic with Live Photos which settle into your Home Screen when unlocked

• Live Activities make it easier to stay on top of things that are happening in real time, right from the Lock Screen

• Notifications appear at the bottom of your Lock Screen and can be displayed in an expanded list view, stacked view, or count view

Widgets

• Widgets on the Lock Screen let you glance at information like the weather, time, battery levels, calendar events, alarms and third party widgets

• Interactive widgets let you take actions, like mark a reminder as complete, directly from the widget by tapping it on the Home Screen or Lock Screen

• Undo on Home Screen lets you undo where you placed a widget by shaking iPad or using a three-finger tap

Messages

• Stickers iMessage app brings all your stickers into one place including Live Stickers, Memoji, Animoji, emoji stickers, and your third party sticker packs

• Live Stickers can be created by lifting the subject from photos or videos and stylizing them with effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic, and Outline

• Audio message transcription is available for audio messages you receive so you can read them in the moment and listen later

• Search improvements help you find messages faster by allowing you to combine search filters such as people, keywords, and content types like photos or links to find exactly what you are looking for

• Swipe to reply to a message inline by swiping to the right on any bubble

• One-time verification code cleanup automatically deletes verification codes from the Messages app after using them with AutoFill in other apps

FaceTime

• Leave a video or audio message to capture exactly what you want to say when someone does not pick up your FaceTime call

• Enjoy FaceTime calls on Apple TV by using your iPad as a camera (Apple TV 4K 2nd generation and later)

• Reactions layer 3D effects like hearts, balloons, confetti, and more around you in video calls and can be triggered with gestures

• Video effects allow you to adjust the intensity of Studio Lighting and Portrait mode

Health

• Health app on iPad is designed for the larger display, including the sidebar for quick navigation, rich details in Favorites, and interactive charts

• Health and fitness data seamlessly syncs across your devices from your iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch, as well as compatible third-party apps and devices

• Health Sharing lets you choose health data to share with those closest to you and receive important notifications about your loved ones’ health and view things like their activity, mobility data, heart rate data, and trends

• State of Mind reflection allows you to log your momentary emotion and daily mood, choose what factors are having the biggest impact on you, and describe your feelings

• Interactive charts give you insights into your state of mind, how it has changed over time, and what factors may have influence such as exercise, sleep, and mindful minutes

• Mental health assessments help you understand your current risk for depression and anxiety and if you might benefit from getting support

• Screen Distance leverages the TrueDepth camera that powers Face ID to encourage you to increase the distance you view your device to reduce digital eye strain and can help reduce the risk of myopia in children

Notes

• Inline PDFs and document scans are presented full-width in your note, making it easy to view and mark-up a document you’re reviewing

• Linked notes allow you to create hyperlinks to other notes to connect ideas, content, or any information

• Block quote formatting makes it easy to visually offset a section of writing with a quote bar

• Monostyled text formatting features monospace text inset with a distinct background

• Open in Pages lets you create a Pages document from your note from the share menu

Safari and Passwords

• Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and favorites

• Private Browsing enhancements include locking your private browsing windows when you’re not using them, blocking known trackers from loading, and removing identifying tracking from URLs

• Password and passkey sharing lets you create a group of passwords to share with trusted contacts that stays up to date as members of the group make changes

• One-time verification code AutoFill from Mail autofill in Safari so you can log in without leaving the browser

Keyboard

• Improved autocorrect accuracy makes typing even easier by leveraging a powerful transformer-based language model (iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), and iPad mini (6th generation))

• Easier autocorrect editing temporarily underlines corrected words and lets you revert back to what you originally typed with just a tap

• Enhanced sentence corrections can correct more types of grammatical mistakes when you finish sentences (iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), and iPad mini (6th generation))

• Inline predictive text shows single and multi-word predictions as you type that can be added by tapping space bar (iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), and iPad mini (6th generation))

Freeform

• Improved drawing with new tools, like fountain pen, ruler and watercolor as well as shape recognition

• Follow Along allows you to guide collaborators around your board so that they can see what you see as you move around the canvas

• Better diagraming helps you quickly build diagrams and flowcharts by dragging connector handles to connect objects

• Share to Freeform lets you add content from other apps to your Freeform boards using the share sheet

• PDF markup allows you to annotate directly on PDFs in your board

• 3D interaction lets you preview 3D objects on your canvas with Quick Look

Stage Manager

• More flexible window positioning lets you create your ideal window layout with larger draggable areas for precise selection and positioning of apps

• External display cameras can be used for FaceTime and video calls

Visual Look Up

• Expanded domains in Visual Look Up help you discover similar recipes from photos of food, Maps information from photos of storefronts, and the meaning of signs and symbols on things like laundry tags

• Multiple or single subjects can be lifted from the background of photos and videos and placed into apps like Messages

• Visual Look Up in Video helps you learn about objects that appear in paused video frames

• Visual Look Up for subjects in photos enables you to look up information about objects you lift from photos directly from the callout bar

Siri

• Option to say “Siri” in addition to “Hey Siri” for an even more natural way to make requests

• Back-to-back requests can be issued without needing to reactivate Siri in between commands (iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later))

AirPlay

• Intelligent AirPlay device list makes finding the right AirPlay-compatible TV or speaker even easier by showing your devices in order of relevance, based on your preferences

• Suggested AirPlay device connections are proactively shown to you as a notification to make it even more seamless to connect to your preferred AirPlay devices

• Automatic AirPlay device connections are made between your iPad and the most relevant AirPlay-compatible device so all you have to do is tap “Play” to begin enjoying your content

AirPods

• Adaptive Audio delivers a new listening mode that dynamically blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency to tailor the noise control experience based on the conditions of your environment (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

• Personalized Volume adjusts the volume of your media in response to your environment and listening preferences over time (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

• Conversation Awareness lowers your media volume and enhances the voices of the people in front of the user, all while reducing background noise (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

• Press to mute and unmute your microphone by pressing the AirPods stem or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max when on a call (AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), or AirPods Max with firmware version 6A300 or later)

Privacy

• Sensitive Content Warnings can be enabled to prevent users from unexpectedly being shown images containing nudity in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and FaceTime messages

• Expanded Communication Safety protections for children now detect videos containing nudity in addition to photos that children may receive or attempt to send in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime messages, and the system Photo picker

• Improved sharing permissions give you even more control over what you share with apps, with an embedded photo picker and an add-only Calendar permission

• Link tracking protection removes extra information from links shared in Messages, Mail, and Safari Private Browsing that some websites use in their URLs to track you across other websites, and links still work as expected

Accessibility

• Assistive Access distills apps and experiences to their essential features in Phone and FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music, including large text, visual alternatives, and focused choices for users with cognitive disabilities

• Live Speech lets you type what you want to say and have it be spoken out loud in phone calls, FaceTime calls, or for in-person conversations

• Personal Voice enables users who are at risk of losing their speech function to privately and securely create a voice that sounds like them on iPad, and use it with Live Speech in phone and FaceTime calls

• Point and Speak in Magnifier Detection Mode uses iPad to read text out loud on physical objects with small text labels, such as keypads on doors and buttons on appliances

This release also includes other features and improvements:

• Pets in the People album in Photos surfaces individual pets in the album just like friends or family members

• Photos Album widget lets you select a specific album from the Photos app to appear in the widget

• Item sharing in Find My allows you to share an AirTag or Find My network accessory with up to five other people

• Activity History in Home displays a recent history of events for door locks, garage doors, security systems, and contact sensors

• Grid Forecast in Home shows when your electrical grid has cleaner energy sources available (Contiguous US only)

• Grocery Lists in Reminders automatically group related items into sections as you add them

• New Memoji stickers in Keyboard include Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo

• App Shortcuts in Spotlight Top Hit offer you app shortcuts to your next action when you search for an app

• Email or phone number sign-in lets you sign into your iPad with any email address or phone number listed in your Apple ID account

This release includes even more features and improvements. For more information, please visit this website: https://www.apple.com/ipados/ipados-17

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.