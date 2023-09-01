Apple rumored to release both iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra

When rumors surfaced of new iPhone branding, specifically “iPhone 15 Ultra,” most took it to mean that the flagship iPhone would be renamed from the always-unwieldy and ham-handed “Pro Max” to the sleeker “Ultra.” However, leaker Majin Bu now says that both models are coming.
Based on the information I was able to obtain, we could see changes in the lineup of the new iPhone 15. Apple could present a version called iPhone 15 Pro Max with 6GB of RAM and storage up to 1TB and another version called 15 Ultra with 8GB of RAM, memory up to 2TB and a much better camera features than the normal Pro. The iPhone 15 Ultra price could undergo a further increase of about $100.
Furthermore some case manufacturers indicate as a model the Pro Max is the Ultra separated. It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.
I personally know for sure that two 6.7 inch different models have been tested, but I don’t think both will actually be released.
MacDailyNews Take: There goes the surprise. 😉 😉
I think that is not true. Very sketchy rumor. It makes no sense to create 2 different products separated just by RAM/storage size and $100 price. That can be done in 1 product by simply offering different storage options, as it was always done.
“…and a much better camera features…”