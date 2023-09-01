Apple stock rises for 6th straight session, on track for longest winning streak since March 2022

Apple stock is rising for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, putting AAPL on pace for its longest winning streak since March 2022.

Emily Dattilo for Barron’s:

[Apple shares are] on pace for their longest winning streak since March 29, 2022, when they rose for 11 consecutive trading days, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock gained 0.5% to $188.82 in late morning trading Friday. This year, it has jumped 45%.

MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away! Once again, $3 trillion doth approacheth forthrightly!

