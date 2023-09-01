Apple, USPTO settle lawsuit over ‘Smart Keyboard’ trademark

On Thursday, Apple and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) told a Virginia federal courtthat they’ve settled Apple’s lawsuit challenging the office’s rejection of its application for a federal trademark covering the term “Smart Keyboard.”

Blake Brittain for Reuters:

The two sides said in a joint filing that they had resolved the dispute in principle. The PTO rejected Apple’s bid for a federal trademark for its Smart Keyboard – an iPad cover that also functions as a keyboard and stand – in 2018. The office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board upheld the decision in 2021, finding the phrase was a generic term for “technologically advanced keyboards.” Apple appealed to the Virginia court last year. It argued “Smart Keyboard” was a distinctive trade name for its accessory and said the office has registered hundreds of other “Smart” trademarks including Apple’s own “Smart Cover,” “Smart Case,” and “Smart Connector” marks for iPad accessories.

