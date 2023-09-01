Huawei’s Buran? New smartphone shows 5G capabilities despite U.S. tech sanctions

In numerous tests, Huawei’s latest smartphone clearly demonstrates wireless speeds akin to Apple’s latest 5G iPhones, despite U.S. tech sanctions.
Vlad Savov for Bloomberg News:
Testing by Bloomberg News of Huawei’s new $900-plus flagship model shows bandwidth similar to other 5G phones. That aligned with blogposts and videos on Chinese social media that claimed the device came with 5G capabilities.
The gadget, which went on sale this week without the typical fanfare of a product launch, fanned patriotic fervor as it was seen to represent China’s ability to get around US sanctions…
The Mate 60 Pro achieved speeds in excess of 350Mbps or megabits-per-second in testing on China Mobile Ltd.’s network in Hong Kong. Videos posted to the Weibo social service showed the handset approaching 1Gbps or gigabit-per-second.
Berenberg analysts Tammy Qiu and Meha Pau said they believed top Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. manufactured the radio chip based on 14nm or more advanced technology.
MacDailyNews Take: If we were Qualcomm, we’d check our servers for security breaches. For years, Apple has struggled to build its own 5G modem, but Huawei can magically whip one up? Puleeze.
Ironically, just one day after the one and only launch of the USSR’s stolen Space Shuttle, “Buran,” on November 15, 1988, the Dissolution of the Soviet Union began.
Don’t underestimate the Chinese. They are smarter than the Russians.
And just as crooked
Smarter at stealing IP.
“ MacDailyNews Take: If we were Qualcomm, we’d check our servers for security breaches. For years, Apple has struggled to build its own 5G modem, but Huawei can magically whip one up? Puleeze”
You seem to have no idea of what is going on. Huawei had its own 5G modem for years. It was due to US sanction that prohibited TSMC from manufacturing it. Now it looks like some other company is able to manufacture for it
I’m going with MDN on this one. Qualcomm sets the bar for latest cell technologies.
Everybody else is constantly trying to catch up. Huawei steals IP. There is no way that they have a competing 5G modem that they did on their own.
As much as I hate to even contemplate it, Apple Inc. probably does not have a monopoly on bright minds. It just might be conceivable that scientists in China were able to design an effective 5G radio without stealing any of Qualcomm’s patents.
Admittedly, I am speculating wildly here.
To be fair regarding Buran, DreamChaser is effectively built on the back of Russian original design that they couldn’t afford to further develop themselves.