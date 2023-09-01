Huawei’s Buran? New smartphone shows 5G capabilities despite U.S. tech sanctions

In numerous tests, Huawei’s latest smartphone clearly demonstrates wireless speeds akin to Apple’s latest 5G iPhones, despite U.S. tech sanctions.

Vlad Savov for Bloomberg News:

Testing by Bloomberg News of Huawei’s new $900-plus flagship model shows bandwidth similar to other 5G phones. That aligned with blogposts and videos on Chinese social media that claimed the device came with 5G capabilities.

The gadget, which went on sale this week without the typical fanfare of a product launch, fanned patriotic fervor as it was seen to represent China’s ability to get around US sanctions…

The Mate 60 Pro achieved speeds in excess of 350Mbps or megabits-per-second in testing on China Mobile Ltd.’s network in Hong Kong. Videos posted to the Weibo social service showed the handset approaching 1Gbps or gigabit-per-second.

Berenberg analysts Tammy Qiu and Meha Pau said they believed top Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. manufactured the radio chip based on 14nm or more advanced technology.