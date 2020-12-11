Apple has begun developing their own cellular modem; Qualcomm shares drop

Apple has begun building their own internal cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm, Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, told staff in a virtual meeting on Thursday.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Qualcomm shares dropped as much as 6.3% in extended trading.
“This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem which will enable another key strategic transition,” [Srouji] said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of innovative technologies for our future.”
Srouji said the $1 billion acquisition of Intel Corp.’s modem business in 2019 helped Apple build a team of hardware and software engineers to develop its own cellular modem… The latest iPhones with 5G use parts from Qualcomm. Before that, Apple used Intel parts for a few years and then purchased that business unit from the chipmaker.
The move extends Apple’s push toward greater reliance on its own parts at the expense of Qualcomm, Intel and others.
MacDailyNews Take: Eliminate the middleman.
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
Cook makes a great Steve Jobs parrot. Monkey see, monkey do. Sick of even see that guy in any Apple presentation. Fakey voice, fakey excitement, physically painful to watch.
…and the CEO of the most profitable company in the world. Leader of the company that continues to produce innovative products.
What is wrong in following in Steve Job’s footsteps? SJ success, especially in the last 2 decades was to work with people that could make his vision come true. Cook was the key employee to help make Apple profitable again and create a manufacturing network unsurpassed in the world. That solid based Mae it possible to manufacture hundreds of millions of units each year and make very healthy profits from that.
Tim may not be a great orator or showman but he has run the company very well. Since I am an investor I personally prefer someone who is very competent at running the company than someone who looks good on stage. SJ was unique and no one could every replace him but Cook continues to steer the company well and ensure that he has an excellent team to support him.
BigX is a BigF, a citizen of planet F-wit. BigX obviously feels Tim Cook’s pipeline deep up his own. Sucks to be a wanqar like BigX
LOL, and if Tim didn’t follow Steve’s playbook, you’d be criticizing him for not doing what Steve would do. Every CEO I see nowadays, parrots Steve’s presentation style, from casual dress, to one more thing. It’s post-Steve’s world, and we’re just living in it.
Your comments make you sound an utter dick. Tim Cook is successfully running the world’s biggest company. Get real.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion here, of course. I think Cook has navigated the rocky waters of privacy, China, the pandemic, and numerous other crises and challenges extremely well. Jobs chose him to succeed him for good reason and he has more than lived up to expectations.
Having a CEO like Jobs or Elon Musk who focuses so intently on the product is rare and wonderful. Maybe the company will find someone who is able to do that in the future. Certainly Glasses and Project Titan might benefit from that sort of product development/user experience leadership and vision. But I trust that the rest of the team can get it done without someone like this. It’s been quite a while since the company has had a dud – and I’m not referring to unit volumes, necessarily. Apple has been cranking out great products and services consistently in the last 3 years, culminating with M1 Macs. Ok the jury is still out on News+ and TV+.
Spotify, Samsung, BlackBerry/Xiaomi/Nokia, Intel, Surface, Dell, FitBit/Swatch (and soon) Qualcomm all have something in common.
Yeah, they’re failures, like Citizen BigXuckwit
That CitizenEX really is a shop keeping scum bucket. Could never trust him. What a loser.
Shows how inept Intel was that Apple made that IP work. It’s good news because I had little confidence in Intel’s IP. Only Apple could convert iron into gold.
I wonder if Apple’s acquisition under Tim of Intel’s undeveloped modem IP in 2019 can be compared in some sense to Apple’s acquisition under Steve of Xerox PARK’s rudimentary GUI in 1979(?), 40 years before, and be as impactful and as stealthy. Did Apple hoodwink Intel, fairly of course, or, just like PARK, not recognize its crownish jewels?