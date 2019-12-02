Intel completes sale of smartphone modem business to Apple

Intel today announced it has completed the sale of the majority of its smartphone modem business to Apple.

This transaction, valued at $1 billion, was announced on July 25, 2019.

As Intel previously disclosed, this transaction enables Intel to focus on developing technology for 5G networks while retaining the option to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs, Internet of Thing (IoT) devices and autonomous vehicles.

Source: Intel Corporation

MacDailyNews Take: It’s official! Hopefully, we’ll see Apple-designed 5G modems in iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches ASAP.