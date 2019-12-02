Apple to sell 3 million AirPods during four-day Thanksgiving weekend – analyst

AirPods Pro bring Active Noise Cancellation with superior sound to the AirPods family.
According to analyst Daniel Ives at Wedbush, Apple is estimated to sell about three million pairs of AirPods and AirPods Pro over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend sales period (Black Friday through Cyber Monday).

Wedbush says they are seeing a surge of demand for AirPods and AirPods Pro heading into the holiday period. Apple’s $249 AirPods Pro launched at the end of October featuring noise cancellation, smaller stems, a new force sensor, and an in-ear design. The company continues to sell $159 second-generation AirPods with standard case and a $199 model with the Qi wireless charging case.

For all of 2019, the analyst says Apple will have sold in excess of 60 million AirPods. It could hit 85-90 million in 2020.

