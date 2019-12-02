Apple to sell 3 million AirPods during four-day Thanksgiving weekend – analyst

According to analyst Daniel Ives at Wedbush, Apple is estimated to sell about three million pairs of AirPods and AirPods Pro over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend sales period (Black Friday through Cyber Monday).

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Wedbush says they are seeing a surge of demand for AirPods and AirPods Pro heading into the holiday period. Apple’s $249 AirPods Pro launched at the end of October featuring noise cancellation, smaller stems, a new force sensor, and an in-ear design. The company continues to sell $159 second-generation AirPods with standard case and a $199 model with the Qi wireless charging case.

For all of 2019, the analyst says Apple will have sold in excess of 60 million AirPods. It could hit 85-90 million in 2020.