Watch Lionel Messi for just $25 as Apple drops MLS Season Pass price for remainder of 2023 season

As MLB has long done with its baseball streaming package prices as the season unfolds, Apple has lowered the price of MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the 2023 season. It is now just $25 for Apple TV+ subscribers to get MLS Season Pass for the rest of the year ($29 for non-Apple TV+ subscribers).

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The seasonal pricing will cover the remainder of the regular season games (running through October) and the playoffs. The new pricing goes into effect as of today. When the 2024 season starts next year, these annual MLS Season Pass subscriptions will automatically renew at the regular full season price (which started at $99 back in February), unless cancelled. Although Apple has not released official subscriber numbers for MLS Season Pass, Apple and MLS executives have indicated that the service has been performing significantly ahead of expectations. The prominence of MLS Season Pass has been boosted significantly since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July. In fact, the club owner of Inter Miami boasted that MLS Season Pass subscriptions doubled following Messi’s debut…

MacDailyNews Take: To anyone who’s played the sport or watched it even somewhat closely, Messi is quite clearly better than everyone on the field. It’s like watching Secretariat at the Belmont. If you haven’t already subscribed, it’s easily worth $25 or $29 to see if Messi can pull Inter Miami CF up from the absolute bottom and into the playoffs.

