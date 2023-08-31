Slew of new products is coming at Apple’s September 12th ‘Wonderlust’ event

Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year: the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, but the “Wonderlust” special media event will also deliver a whole host of new products, including new Apple Watch and AirPod models.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

The switch away from the Lightning port doesn’t only affect the iPhone and the AirPods. There are plenty of other devices that still use that port: the AirPods Max, Apple’s Mac peripherals like its keyboards and trackpads, and one of the iPads.

Apple could use the event to announce that all of those will be making the switch too. Or it might wait until more relevant events: iPad launches for the tablet, for instance, and Mac launches for the keyboard and other accessories.

The [Apple Vision Pro spatial computer] was revealed in June at Apple’s last big event, its Worldwide Developers Conference. Since then Apple has been largely quiet about it – and the developers that have been using it since have been sworn to secrecy.

The headset isn’t due until early next year. But Apple will almost certainly use the event to remind people that it’s coming, and perhaps give some updates.

(A potential surprise for the iPhone would be if it can capture the three-dimensional images and videos that can be viewed in the headset, and were a key part of Apple’s demonstration of it. It certainly makes sense that it would be coming to some iPhone in the future.)