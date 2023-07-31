Next-gen Apple Watches to feature new S9 chip with considerable performance increase

The Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra should see a considerable increase in performance, with 2023’s wearable launches set to have the new Apple S9, much more powerful System on a Chip (SoC).

In the “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg on Sunday, Mark Gurman writes that Apple’s lineup of Apple Watch models will consist of three releases this fall. 41Mm and 45mm Series 9 models are on the way, alongside a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. For the new models, Gurman reiterates a previous rumor that there will be a “fairly sizable performance bump” through the use of the S9 processor. While the S7 to S8 update didn’t offer the performance boost people tend to expect, Gurman insists it will be the first time since the Series 6 that “significant speed improvements” will be included. Gurman previously claimed the chip could be based on the A15 Bionic. He has also insisted that the release would include big hardware changes to accompany the release of watchOS 10.

MacDailyNews Take: The last performance upgrade in Apple’s “S” series SoCs came with The Apple S6 which delivered a custom 64-bit dual-core processor that ran up to 20 percent faster than its predecessor S5. The S6 arrived, appropriately enough, inside the Apple Watch Series 6 in September 2020.

