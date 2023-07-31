Apple swears Apple Vision Pro developers to strict secrecy policy

Apple is taking no risks with the release of its hotly-anticipated $3,500 headset, the Vision Pro. Developers are being offered the chance to use the tech before it hits the consumer market in order to build new apps, but it’s an offer that comes with a very strict secrecy policy.

Eleanor Pringle for Fortune:

The legally binding terms and conditions signed by developers—or on behalf of a team of developers—dictate the Vision Pro can only be used in a fully-enclosed and locked room.

The document does not directly state that windows must be covered but says developers are responsible for ensuring unauthorized individuals cannot “access, view, handle, or use” the headset. It adds that unauthorized individuals include a developer’s family, friends, housemates and household employees.

If the password-protected headset is being used the Vision Pro must also be in “positive control” of the developer—meaning it’s either being used by the developer themselves or be in their direct line of sight.

When it’s not in use, the headset needs to be stored in its locked Pelican case—a waterproof, dustproof and crushproof case that is delivered alongside the Vision Pro—and then placed in a locked space like a room, closet or drawer, that only the developer has access to.

What if the developer wants to take the headset from their home to the office, or vice versa?

No can do, as the Ts and Cs continue the headset “may not be moved from or taken away from its ship-to address by you or your authorized developers without Apple’s prior written consent.” … [C]onsumers can’t expect to get much more insight on platforms like Twitter once the product is in the hands of developers, as they’ve explicitly been told to keep their opinions to themselves.