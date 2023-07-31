Will Apple automatically update users’ movie libraries to 3D for Apple Vision Pro?

An peek into Apple Vision Pro code reveals a “Play 3D” option in the new TV app, which may be a hint that Apple plans on automatically upgrading users’ libraries to 3D when such content is available.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider.:

Apple showed off 3D movies during its launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset at WWDC 2023, but didn’t detail how they would be available. Subsequently, further reports have revealed that “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” has been made in 3D for Apple TV+… Now tester and previous leaker Steve Moser has discovered a reference to “Play 3D” in the code for the Apple Vision Pro’s TV app.

In visionOS 1.0 Beta 2 the TV app contains: "Play 3D". I wonder if Apple will upgrade user's libraries to 3D like when they upgraded iTunes libraries to 4K. (image is a render) pic.twitter.com/R9O53qrbRr — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 31, 2023

Moser’s speculation that Apple will automatically upgrade everyone’s TV app library to 3D versions of titles is based, as he says, on how the company has previously done something similar. Following rumors in 2017, Apple updated users’ libraries to have 4K versions of purchased movies.

MacDailyNews Take: If so, it’ll be yet another lure for people to buy the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.