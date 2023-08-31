Elon Musk’s X to launch video and audio calling feature

Social media platform X plans to launch video and audio calls as owner Elon Musk continues work to build an “everything app.”

Musk said in post on Thursday that X users will not need a phone number for the features that will be available on Apple’s iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

Reuters:

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super app offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments. The vision brings to mind Tencent’s WeChat app – a ubiquitous part of daily life in China. Musk, who continues to spearhead product development at X after appointing a new CEO in May…

MacDailyNews Take: Won’t supplant FaceTime on iOS and Mac, but, in general, betting against Musk is the province of fools.

