Apple expects flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max to lead the way despite rumored price increase

Details have emerged about what Apple expects in terms of iPhone mix with the release of the iPhone 15 family of smartphones, based on orders the company has placed with their suppliers, as reported Wednesday by DigiTimes.

According to DigiTimes, in its first run, Apple expects to produce around 86 million iPhone 15 units. Of that figure, 37% have been allocated to the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra). The smaller iPhone 15 Pro is lated for 28%. iPhone 15 stands at 25%. And, bringing up the rear as always, the iPhone 15 Plus gets 10% of the order.

So, Apple expects the flagship to lead the way, even if it gets a rumored $100 – $200 price increase.

At the end of July, Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, wrote in a note to clients that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models. He based this information on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.

Long wrote that he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He believes pricing will remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

MacDailyNews Take: So, if Apple’s order breakdown and Long’s iPhone 15 prices are correct, expect iPhone ASP to set a new record for the upcoming cycle.

Assuming Long is correct, this year’s new iPhone starting pricing would look something like this, which is still a tremendous value (especially when factoring in the effect of historic inflation):

‎

• iPhone 15: $799 (unchanged)

• iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (unchanged)

• iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099 (vs. $999 for iPhone 14 Pro)

• iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,299 (vs. $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max)

‎

iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to offer, naturally, a larger display and battery, but the tentpole feature will be the inclusion of a periscope lens offering the highest optical zoom ever available in an iPhone. The Pro models are also said to exclusively offer the A17 Bionic, Apple’s first 3nm chip, which also account for their premium pricing. At launch, Apple will sell as many iPhone 15 Pro models as they can make. – MacDailyNews, July 7, 2023

