Apple is the most under-owned stock right now – Jefferies

Apple tops Jefferies’ list of the most under-owned stocks by U.S. long-only funds right now. Up 36% for 2023 so far, Apple topped Jefferies’ list that published Wednesday of the top 20 stocks by U.S. long-only funds.
Barbara Kollmeyer for MarketWatch:
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was the fifth most under-owned on that list.
Jefferies offered a separate breakdown for the most under-owned stocks among global hedge funds, with Tesla and Apple again at the top, along with Ford and Exxon.
As for over-owned stocks, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms were at the top of a list of 20 names among U.S. long-only funds, with Netflix also in the top five. Among global hedge funds, Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia were the top three over-owned names, followed by Amazon.com and Activision Blizzard
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s Jeffries’ Top 20 under-owned companies by U.S. long-only funds:
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.