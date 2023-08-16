Apple is the most under-owned stock right now – Jefferies

Apple tops Jefferies’ list of the most under-owned stocks by U.S. long-only funds right now. Up 36% for 2023 so far, Apple topped Jefferies’ list that published Wednesday of the top 20 stocks by U.S. long-only funds.

Barbara Kollmeyer for MarketWatch:

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was the fifth most under-owned on that list.

Jefferies offered a separate breakdown for the most under-owned stocks among global hedge funds, with Tesla and Apple again at the top, along with Ford and Exxon.

As for over-owned stocks, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms were at the top of a list of 20 names among U.S. long-only funds, with Netflix also in the top five. Among global hedge funds, Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia were the top three over-owned names, followed by Amazon.com and Activision Blizzard