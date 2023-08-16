New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices

New York City is banning TikTok from government-owned devices and requiring all city agencies to remove the app within thirty days.

Makena Kelly for The Verge:

The directive issued Wednesday comes after a review by the NYC Cyber Command, which a city official said found that TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks.” Starting immediately, city employees are barred from downloading or using the app and accessing TikTok’s website from any city-owned devices.

The city cited US Office of Management and Budget guidelines discouraging TikTok’s use on government devices as well as federal legislation banning the app that was passed earlier this year.

For more than three years, Congress has attempted to push through legislation banning TikTok nationwide, alleging that the app and its Chinese owner, ByteDance, can use the data it collects to spy on Americans.

A number of US states have banned TikTok on government-owned devices…