iPhone 15 Pro Max may get $200 price increase, start at $1,299

Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, wrote in a note to clients that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models. He based this information on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He believes pricing will remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models. This feature is not expected to be available on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year, which could contribute to the Pro Max seeing a bigger price increase. Long believes the periscope lens will add around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s bill of materials. Other rumored features for the Pro models include a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, and more…

MacDailyNews Take: So, if Long is correct, this year’s new iPhone starting pricing would look something like this, which is still a tremendous value (especially when factoring in the effect of historic inflation):

• iPhone 15: $799 (unchanged)

• iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (unchanged)

• iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099 (vs. $999 for iPhone 14 Pro)

• iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,299 (vs. $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max)

