iPhone 15 Pro Max may get $200 price increase, start at $1,299

Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, wrote in a note to clients that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models. He based this information on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.
In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He believes pricing will remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.
Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models. This feature is not expected to be available on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year, which could contribute to the Pro Max seeing a bigger price increase. Long believes the periscope lens will add around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s bill of materials.
Other rumored features for the Pro models include a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, and more…
MacDailyNews Take: So, if Long is correct, this year’s new iPhone starting pricing would look something like this, which is still a tremendous value (especially when factoring in the effect of historic inflation):
• iPhone 15: $799 (unchanged)
• iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (unchanged)
• iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099 (vs. $999 for iPhone 14 Pro)
• iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,299 (vs. $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max)
5 Comments
They will likely increase the base storage to 256 GB or 512 GB, which will rationalize the increase. My guess is that most pro purchasers increase the base storage anyhow.
If it really is titanium that price increase seems justified. I just did a brief search, and the only titanium phones that popped up were the RED phone ($1600) and the vertu ($11,000).
Titanium is no longer considered an exotic or high price metal. It used to be considered difficult to work with, but today the techniques for shaping or milling titanium are routine. Titanium cost about $10 per Oz.
This will arguably be the biggest iPhone update since the X. For being the most advanced pocket computer/camera even a $200 price hike would be justified. Amazing that we would still be stuck with lightning if it was up to Apple, thanks EU!
Knowing Apple we’ll be very lucky if they increase base storage and they probably won’t. So $100-$200 increase and then more on top for a decent storage capacity. 🤷♂️ Record profits and share price anyone?