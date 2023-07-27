iPhone 15 Pro and Pro‌ Max said to get Action button inspired by Apple Watch Ultra

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to get a new “Action” button (think Apple Watch Ultra) that’s likely to be used for accessibility, shortcuts, silent mode, and more.

Apple is rumored to be replacing the mute switch on the side of the new iPhone 15 Pro models with a single button. According to MacRumors, new code in the latest iOS 17 beta suggests that the button could be used for a variety of features, including accessibility, shortcuts, silent mode, camera, flashlight, focus, magnifier, translate, and voice memos.

The accessibility feature would presumably open shortcuts that are currently available to allow people to adjust the iPhone to their needs. This could include tools such as VoiceOver, which narrates what is happening on the screen.

The silent mode feature would seem to replicate the mute switch that is currently in the place of the action button.

The shortcuts and focus features would presumably allow users to open the quick programmable shortcuts and focus modes that currently allow users to streamline the software experience on the iPhone.

Here are some additional details about the new button:

• The button is expected to be a physical button, not a touch-sensitive button.

• The button is expected to be located on the side of the phone, near the volume buttons.

• The button is expected to be customizable, so users can choose which features it activates.

It is unclear when the new iPhone 15 lineup will be released, but it is rumored to be coming in September.

MacDailyNews Take: As Apple Watch Ultra users already know, an Action button will make the iPhone 15 Pro models more user-friendly and versatile.

