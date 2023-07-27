Epic Games asks U.S. Supreme Court let Apple App Store order take effect

Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple that could force the company to allow app makers to display alternative (lower) prices outside of the App Store.

Andrew Chung for Reuters:

Epic, maker of the popular video game “Fortnite,” filed a request asking the nation’s highest court to lift a July 17 decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause its ruling that upheld an injunction against Apple. The decision gave Apple 90 days to pursue an appeal at the Supreme Court. The 9th Circuit in April upheld a federal judge’s 2021 order that could require Apple to allow developers to provide links and buttons that direct consumers to payment options outside the App Store and avoid paying sales commissions to Apple. In seeking to pause the injunction from taking effect while it readies an appeal to the Supreme Court, Apple told the 9th Circuit that the trial judge had erred in prohibiting Apple from enforcing its rules against all app developers in the United States, rather than just Epic itself. “Apple will be required to change its business model to comply with the injunction before judicial review has been completed,” the company told the 9th Circuit. “The undisputed evidence establishes that the injunction will limit Apple’s ability to protect users from fraud, scams, malware, spyware, and objectionable content.”

MacDailyNews Take: Epic is nuts. They want all of the benefits of Apple’s App Store, for free. That isn’t how any of this works. Hopefully, SCOTUS will the 9th Circuit judge’s foolishness which is akin to a judge issuing an injunction that forces Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart.

Regardless, even if the Supreme Court rules against Apple, if developers like Epic Games want to advertise lower prices using Apple’s App Store, Apple should simply alter the business model and begin charging an In-Store Advertising fee, because that’s exactly what it would be.

