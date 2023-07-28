Meta’s X rival ‘Threads’ hemorrhages more than half of its users

Meta Platforms executives are focusing heavily on user retention for their new 𝕏 (née Twitter) rival, Threads, after the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks following its launch.

Reuters:

Retention of users on the text-based app was better than executives had expected, though it was “not perfect,” said Zuckerberg, speaking at an internal company town hall, the audio of which was heard by Reuters. “Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We’re not there yet,” he said. Zuckerberg said he considered the drop-off “normal” and expected retention to grow as the company adds more features to the app, including a desktop version and search functionality. Meta is looking at adding more “retention-driving hooks” to entice users to return to the app, like “making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads,” said Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.

MacDailyNews Take: A desktop version would be nice, as we’re forced to post on Threads via iPhone, while either auto-posting or easily posting via our Macs to every other social media entity.

MacDailyNews Note: MacDailyNews is available on a wide variety of social media. Pick your poison:

• Facebook: https://facebook.com/MacDailyNewsdotcom/

• Gab: https://gab.com/MacDailyNews

• GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/macdailynews

• LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/macdailynews/recent-activity/

• Threads: https://threads.net/@macdailynewsdotcom

• Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@MacDailyNews

• Tumblr: https://macdailynews.tumblr.com

• 𝕏: https://twitter.com/MacDailyNews

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.