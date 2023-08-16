Apple Watch now a back-to-school necessity for many

As kids prepare to go back to school, more and more of them are wearing Apple Watches purchased for them by their parents.

Jon Swartz for MarketWatch:

The device… is now Apple Inc.’s hottest-selling product. Its growing popularity in great measure is as a safe, easy-to-monitor proxy for iPhone. As a result, Apple is pushing its nearly decade-old product as never before. Market research shows consumers are 2.5 times more likely to buy Apple products for students, according to market researchers. It’s being purchased for children as young as 5. “It puts a premium on focus time for kids, and offers parents peace of mind on their time at school,” Carolina Milanese, an analyst at Creative Strategies, said in an interview. “There are few things more frustrating for a parent than trying to pry a smartphone from the clutches of their children.” With the watch’s cellular abilities, parents can use it to reach and track their children, while the miniature screens mitigate issues like internet addiction.

Since smart watches have minimal apps and no web browser or camera, children are less likely to be exposed to distracting games, sexting and other adult content, according to Common Sense, which monitors kid safety online.

MacDailyNews Take: Parents, Apple Watch SE currently starts at just $219.99 (12% off its $249 list price) and just $299 for the Cellular model (9% off its $329 list price) at Amazon just in time for the kids going back to school!

We continue to see Apple Watch expand its reach with about 2/3 of customers purchasing an Apple Watch during the quarter being new to the product. And this is combined with very high levels of customer satisfaction, which was recently reported at 98% in the United States. – Apple CFO Luca Maestri, August 3, 2023

